Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Fiji and other South Pacific island countries, depression and suicide are of great concern. There is a pressing need to rapidly identify those at risk and provide treatment as soon as possible.



OBJECTIVE: Design, develop and test a mobile health tool that enables CHNs to easily and rapidly identify individuals at risk for suicide and depression and provide guidelines for their treatment.



METHODS: Using Android Studio, a native app called ASRaDA was developed that encoded two validated scales: Center for Epidemiological Studies-Depression (CES-D), and Suicide Behavior Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R). The usability of the app was measured using the System Usability Scale by community health nurses in Fiji.



RESULTS: Out of a maximim possible of 100 on SUS, ASRaDA was scored at 85.36.



CONCLUSION: Mobile tools with high usability can be designed to aid community health nurses in Fiji and Pacific island counties rapidly identify those at risk for depression and suicide.

Language: en