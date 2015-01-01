SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Iyengar MS, Chang O, Florez-Arango JF, Taria M, Patel VL. Technol. Health Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, European Society for Engineering and Medicine, Publisher IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/THC-202132

PMID

32538888

Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Fiji and other South Pacific island countries, depression and suicide are of great concern. There is a pressing need to rapidly identify those at risk and provide treatment as soon as possible.

OBJECTIVE: Design, develop and test a mobile health tool that enables CHNs to easily and rapidly identify individuals at risk for suicide and depression and provide guidelines for their treatment.

METHODS: Using Android Studio, a native app called ASRaDA was developed that encoded two validated scales: Center for Epidemiological Studies-Depression (CES-D), and Suicide Behavior Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R). The usability of the app was measured using the System Usability Scale by community health nurses in Fiji.

RESULTS: Out of a maximim possible of 100 on SUS, ASRaDA was scored at 85.36.

CONCLUSION: Mobile tools with high usability can be designed to aid community health nurses in Fiji and Pacific island counties rapidly identify those at risk for depression and suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

Mental health; screening; community health nurses; global health; Usability

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print