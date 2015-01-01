Abstract

The study of intimate partner violence (IPV) has evolved into more complex and integrative models to better understand the explanatory mechanisms of IPV perpetration. Nevertheless, integrative models rarely permit an in-depth analysis of a large number of relevant variables, and more specific approximations are required as basis of them. In this sense, the individual approach is the most productive research line. From the individual perspective and using data from imprisoned male offenders, the present study aimed to analyze the potential mediating role of alcohol dependence in the association of Cluster B personality traits and psychological IPV. The sample included 196 male inmates of the Penitentiary Center of Villabona (Asturias, Spain). Structural equation modeling was used to test the hypothetical and alternative models. First, model results only showed an indirect effect of antisocial and borderline personalities mediated by alcohol dependence. Nevertheless, fitting of the model to the data was poor. Second, a fully saturated model was calculated, revealing a direct effect of histrionic personality on psychological IPV. Finally, an alternative model was tested adding to first model the direct effect of histrionic personality on psychological IPV. The fitting of the alternative model to the data was good. Antisocial and borderline personalities predicted psychological IPV when mediated by alcohol dependence, while histrionic personality had a direct effect on psychological IPV. Narcissistic personality did not affect psychological IPV. These results support the hypothesis regarding the use of alcohol as a coping mechanism in antisocial and borderline individuals, acting as a disinhibitory factor which increases the likelihood of psychological IPV occurrence. Contrary to previous research, a clear direct effect of histrionic personality and psychological IPV was obtained. This association can be explained by the necessity of attention of histrionic individuals and the type (psychological) of violence studied.

Language: en