Abstract

This study was conducted to investigate the effectiveness of Matrix rhythm therapy (MRT) on muscle tone, balance and gait parameters in stroke survivors. Thirty stroke individuals randomly assigned to study and control group received combining BT&MRT, and BT, respectively. This study was a single-blinded (assessor-blind), randomized controlled trial. A total of 30 stroke individuals with spastic hemiparesis (n = 30) aged between 20-65 years were included. The study group received combining BT and MRT on trunk and the affected lower limb. The control group received only BT. Participants in both groups were received therapy for 4 weeks, 3 days/week. The outcome measures were Modified Ashworth Scale (MAS), goniometric measurements (ROM), Single Leg Stance Test of the BESTest Balance Evaluation System, Timed "Get Up & Go" Test of the BESTest and BTS G-Walk Gait-Analysis System. Spasticity intensity, ROM, static/dynamic balance tests' scores, gait velocity, cadence, and pelvic movement symmetries improved in study group (p < 0.05).In the control group, only dynamic balance improved after the treatment program(p < 0.05). Significant improvements were found in terms of spasticity intensity, ROM of knee and ankle joints, static/dynamic balance, gait velocity and cadence in favor of the study group (p < 0.05). This study gives preliminary evidence that adding MRT to BT may be beneficial in improving balance and gait by regulating muscle tone in the affected lower limb of stroke patients with spastic hemiparesis. The study was retrospectively registered at Clinical Trials.gov (ID: NCT04213417; URL: www.clinicaltrials.gov).

Language: en