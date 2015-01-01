Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual assault is one of potential factors that may greatly affect an individual's sport participation. The purpose of this study is to investigate the effect of experiencing physically or non-physically forced sexual activity on trajectories of sport participation from adolescence to young adulthood.



Methods: This study used the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health (Add Health) data. Group-based trajectory modeling was utilized to examine the effect of experiencing sexual assault on trajectories of sport participation from adolescence to young adulthood.



Results: A three-group trajectory model (high-stable group, high-decreasing group, and low-stable group) best fit sport participation among male participants and a two-group trajectory model (high-decreasing group and low-stable group) best fit sport participation among female participants. Both physically and non-physically forced sexual activity did not have significant effect on trajectories of sport participation among male participants. On the other hand, non-physically forced sexual assault significantly affected sport participation trajectory among female participants.



Conclusions: Special care is required in developing sport promotion program for women victims of non-physically forced sexual activity. The results of this study also suggest that group-based trajectory modeling is a useful technique to examine distinct trajectories of sport participation from adolescence through young adulthood.

Language: en