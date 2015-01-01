SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee CG, Kwon J, Sung H, Oh I, Kim O, Kang J, Park JW. Arch. Public Health 2020; 78: e54.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology)

DOI

10.1186/s13690-020-00435-w

PMID

32537142 PMCID

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual assault is one of potential factors that may greatly affect an individual's sport participation. The purpose of this study is to investigate the effect of experiencing physically or non-physically forced sexual activity on trajectories of sport participation from adolescence to young adulthood.

Methods: This study used the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health (Add Health) data. Group-based trajectory modeling was utilized to examine the effect of experiencing sexual assault on trajectories of sport participation from adolescence to young adulthood.

Results: A three-group trajectory model (high-stable group, high-decreasing group, and low-stable group) best fit sport participation among male participants and a two-group trajectory model (high-decreasing group and low-stable group) best fit sport participation among female participants. Both physically and non-physically forced sexual activity did not have significant effect on trajectories of sport participation among male participants. On the other hand, non-physically forced sexual assault significantly affected sport participation trajectory among female participants.

Conclusions: Special care is required in developing sport promotion program for women victims of non-physically forced sexual activity. The results of this study also suggest that group-based trajectory modeling is a useful technique to examine distinct trajectories of sport participation from adolescence through young adulthood.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Sexual assault; Group-based trajectory modeling; Sport participation; Young adult

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print