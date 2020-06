Abstract

Yacare alligators (Caiman yacare, of the Alligatoridae family) are very common in the Pantanal (Brazilian swamplands) or Chaco area, a huge flooded area during the rainy season, located in Brazil (Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul States), Argentina, Bolivia, and Paraguay.



Males can measure up to 3 m, with females being smaller (about 1.5 m). Typical habitats include lakes, rivers, and swamps. They are not aggressive but can occasionally attack humans when stressed or when watching their nests.



They are carnivores, feeding mainly on fish, but can prey on larger animals. The estimated population is over 10 mil- lion in the Pantanal area, placing this species not at risk of extinction. Currently, the possibility of authorizing the controlled killing of wild alligators is being discussed; hunting is currently prohibited by Brazilian law.

