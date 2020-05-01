SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Davis SNP, Delaney JS, Robichaud L. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing

10.1016/j.ajem.2020.05.045

32536477

This case report describes a 26-year-old male who presented with anterior chest pain after weightlifting at the gym. Point-of-care ultrasound was used to diagnose a sternal fracture, which was then confirmed on CT scan. This rare mechanism of sports related sternal fracture is discussed, as well as a review of the literature. The use of ultrasound for this application is also explored.


Language: en
