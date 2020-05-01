CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Davis SNP, Delaney JS, Robichaud L. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32536477
Abstract
This case report describes a 26-year-old male who presented with anterior chest pain after weightlifting at the gym. Point-of-care ultrasound was used to diagnose a sternal fracture, which was then confirmed on CT scan. This rare mechanism of sports related sternal fracture is discussed, as well as a review of the literature. The use of ultrasound for this application is also explored.
