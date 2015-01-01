Abstract

This study examined individual and community demographic characteristics surrounding suicides in one of the most populous counties in the United States. We paired medical examiner records with U.S. Census data and analyzed them using geospatial software. The majority of decedents were non-Hispanic, white males who died primarily of gunshot wounds. Salient age characteristics included interpersonal violence and depression among ages younger than 40. Despite lower incomes and education levels, areas with higher population density and racial/ethnic minorities had fewer suicides. Additional research should address depression among males and the elderly, interpersonal violence, firearm access, and culture.

