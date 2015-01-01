Abstract

There is growing consensus that outpatient health services for young people (aged 12-25 years) need to deliver trauma-informed care to ameliorate the effects of trauma, offer safe treatments, and avoid retraumatization. Trauma-informed care has become a familiar term for many professionals; however, its operating definition lacks clarity. MEDLINE, Embase, and PsycINFO were systematically searched to clarify what trauma-informed care is, and what it should achieve in these settings. We reviewed 3,381 unique records, of which 13 met criteria for inclusion. Content analysis identified 10 components of trauma-informed care as it has been operationalized in practice: seven of these occurred at the system-level (interagency collaboration; service provider training; safety; leadership, governance and agency processes; youth and family/carer choice in care; cultural and gender sensitivity; youth and family/carer participation), and three involved trauma-specific clinical practices (screening and assessment; psychoeducation; therapeutic interventions). There is a need for greater consensus regarding an operating definition of trauma-informed care and further research into outcomes for young people and their families/carers.

