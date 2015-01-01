SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lawson M, Jaeger B, McManus E, Speidel R, Valentino K. Child Maltreat. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1077559520925180

32536191

Children's reports during forensic interviews regarding maltreatment allegations are often critical for legal processes and for guiding decisions regarding services for children and their families. Field research examining forensic interviews with children has identified a wide range in the amount of information children report to interviewers. Research examining associations between children's forensic reports and their broader ecological and developmental contexts related to autobiographical memory would critically contribute to our understanding of children's reports of trauma during forensic investigations. Guided by the sociocultural theory of autobiographical memory development and a self-determination perspective of interviewing child witnesses, associations between the number of allegation-relevant details reported by 52 preschoolers (M = 4.59 years old, SD = 1.06) during forensic interviews concerning substantiated maltreatment allegations and later maternal elaborative and autonomy supportive reminiscing from observations of mother-child interactions during a laboratory assessment were examined. Consistent with previous research regarding children's autobiographical memory, a positive association between maternal elaborative reminiscing about everyday experiences with their children and the number of unique allegation-relevant details children reported during forensic interviews was observed, but only when mothers reminisced with their children in an autonomy supportive manner. Theoretical and practical implications for interviewing child witnesses are discussed.


maltreatment; autonomy support; child witnesses; elaborative reminiscing; forensic interviewing; maternal reminiscing

