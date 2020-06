Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the diagnosis and treatment of occupational acute methanol poisoning.



METHODS: Retrospective analysis of the clinical data of 5 cases of occupational acute me thanol poisoning admitted from October 11 to 12, 2018.



RESULTS: The first patient was diagnosed with severe acute methanol poisoning and died after treatment with mechanical ventilation, hemodialysis, and detoxification by ethanol and folic acid for 38 hours. The remaining four cases were all diagnosed with mild acute methanol poisoning and were discharged from hospital after active symptomatic support treatment for 63 to 69 hours. Fuhermore, all the four patients were followed up for one year and without sequelaes.



CONCLUSION: Early evaluation of the disease, early combination with hemodialysis, and use of detoxification drugs are the key to rescue occupational acute methanol poisoning.

