Abstract

The glufosinate poisoning can cause damage to the respiratory system and nervous system. In severe cases, respiratory failure and toxic encephalopathy are life-threatening. It should be paid attention to and supportive treatment.In this paper, 15 cases of acute oral glyphosate poisoning diagnosed by toxicant test in the Poisoning Treatment Center of the Army from March to August 2018 were analyzed, and the clinical characteristics and treatment effect of acute glyphosate poisoning were summarized, so as to improve the understanding, diagnosis and treatment level of the disease.

Language: zh