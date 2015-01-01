Abstract

Many women do not label their unwanted sexual experiences as rape or sexual violence, but rather use various labels that suggest a different understanding of the events. This metasynthesis provides new insights and empirical evidence of how girls and women discuss their unwanted sexual experiences, and identifies factors that impede or promote such labeling. Qualitative data of 9 studies were synthetized using Noblit and Hare's (1988) framework.



RESULTS show that victims can frame sexual violence within rape scripts that may lead to minimization, normalization, self-blame or rationalization of the event. Some participants hold an ambivalent discourse, which suggests that labeling is a fluctuating process. Finally, seeking social support, or receiving educational information seem to facilitate the labeling of sexual violence. The implications for intervention and sexual violence prevention programs are discussed.

