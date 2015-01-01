Abstract

Background

Karachi and London as megacities face huge challenges of providing safe environment for women in public spaces. Fear of sexual harassment on buses may cause domestic and transit captivity in women as public space is regarded as male domain. Such situation of hue and cry should be addressed through a social reform to empower the women with their mobility rights.



Purpose

The purpose of this study is to expose the perils of public sexual harassment; women encounter on public transport in the megacities - Karachi & London. The paper reports on the findings from a comparative review of the existing literature, surveys and reports focusing on the predicaments of sexual offences and assaults women confront in public spaces or transport.



Methodology

Rapid evidence assessment (REA) methodology was employed to: search the all- inclusive literature within given time constraints; collate descriptive outlines of the available evidences; critically analyse and evaluate it; sieve out studies of poor quality; and provide an overview of the evidence.



Findings

Comparative review evinced the gravity of sexual harassment in the megacities - Karachi and London and formulated baseline evidences for the law enforcement agencies to take strict action against the perpetrators to attenuate the jeopardy of sexual harassment on public transport. Literature on sociological studies and psychiatric assessments reveals that the crime leaves the victims in havoc of psychological, physical and emotional distresses which in turn damages their mental, social and personal wellbeing. Comparatively, the prevalence of the crime is much higher in Karachi than London as Karachi fared 2nd most perilous megacity for women while London named the best having the lowest rates in Thomson Reuters foundation Survey 2017. London has lower incidences of sexual harassment and assault, which may relate to the law protection provided to the women. Pakistan's Women Protection Act doesn't safeguard women on roads and buses as it applies to workplaces only. An immediate legislation is required for women to end sexual harassment on public transport vehicles as well.



Practical implications

More research needs to be done on the prevalence rates of sexual offence, harassment, and assault in Karachi and London with a view to provide safe and secured transit to women. The rising rates indicates an urgent need for social development interventions such as gender sensitization to curtail offending behaviours towards women on public transport.

Language: en