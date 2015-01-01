Abstract

The pedestrian hybrid beacon (PHB) is a traffic control device used at pedestrian crossings. It was first included in the 2009 Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices and was based on the HAWK developed in Tucson, Arizona. The focus of an Arizona Department of Transportation research study was the investigation of the use of PHBs on higher-speed roads. Ten locations in Arizona representing higher operating speed conditions (85th percentile speed ranging from 44 to 54 mph) were selected for inclusion in this study. Data were collected using a multiple video camera setup. The final dataset reflected about 40 h of video data and included 1,214 pedestrians or cyclists crossing at PHBs. Overall, driver yielding for these 10 sites averaged 97%, which is similar to driver-yielding rates for PHBs installed on lower-speed streets.

