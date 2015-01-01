Abstract

Backcalculation analysis of pavement layer moduli is typically conducted based on falling weight deflectometer (FWD) deflection measurements; however, the stationary nature of the FWD requires lane closure and traffic control. In recent years, traffic speed deflection devices such as the traffic speed deflectometer (TSD), which can continuously measure pavement surface deflections at traffic speed, have been introduced. In this study, a mechanistic-based approach was developed to convert TSD deflection measurements into the equivalent FWD deflections. The proposed approach uses 3D-Move software to calculate the theoretical deflection bowls corresponding to FWD and TSD loading configurations. Since 3D-Move requires the definition of the constitutive behaviors of the pavement layers, cores were extracted from 13 sections in Louisiana and were tested in the laboratory to estimate the dynamic complex modulus of asphalt concrete. The 3D-Move generated deflection bowls were validated with field TSD and FWD data with acceptable accuracy. A parametric study was then conducted using the validated 3D-Move model; the parametric study consisted of simulating pavement designs with varying thicknesses and material properties and their corresponding FWD and TSD surface deflections were calculated. The results obtained from the parametric study were then incorporated into a Windows-based software application, which uses artificial neural network as the regression algorithm to convert TSD deflections to their corresponding FWD deflections. This conversion would allow backcalculation of layer moduli using TSD-measured deflections, as equivalent FWD deflections can be used with readily available tools to backcalculate the layer moduli.

Language: en