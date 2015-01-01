Abstract

Connected vehicle (CV) application developers need a development platform to build, test, and debug real-world CV applications, such as safety, mobility, and environmental applications, in edge-centric cyber-physical system (CPS). The objective of this paper is to develop and evaluate a scalable and secure CV application development platform (CVDeP) that enables application developers to build, test, and debug CV applications in real-time while meeting the functional requirements of any CV applications. The efficacy of the CVDeP was evaluated using two types of CV applications (one safety and one mobility application) and they were validated through field experiments at the South Carolina Connected Vehicle Testbed (SC-CVT). The analyses show that the CVDeP satisfies the functional requirements in relation to latency and throughput of the selected CV applications while maintaining the scalability and security of the platform and applications.

Language: en