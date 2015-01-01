|
McMahon SD, Peist E, Davis JO, McConnell E, Reaves S, Reddy LA, Anderman EM, Espelage DL. Psychol. Sch. 2020; 57(7): 1040-1056.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
Much research has been dedicated to supporting school communities in combating the problem of school violence. However, violence directed toward teachers is under-investigated, and knowledge of how to support teachers is limited. This qualitative study used conventional content analysis to assess teachers' recommendations for preventing and improving the response to teacher-directed violence. The sample included 245 prekindergarten through 12th grade teachers, all of whom experienced school violence and participated in a larger national survey study on violence against teachers. Using a social-ecological framework and conventional content analysis, teacher recommendations for addressing teacher victimization were identified and organized at the individual, school, community, and society levels. Themes around conflict resolution strategies; improving policies, resources, and relationships with administrators; increasing parental involvement; and changing culture and laws were highlighted. Implications for research, practice, and policy are discussed.
Language: en
aggression toward teachers; qualitative study; social-ecological framework; teacher recommendations; teacher victimization