Abstract

As the research base for school crisis intervention and prevention expands, the need for well-developed tools to assess school readiness in the event of a crisis increases. This paper describes how the Comprehensive Crisis Plan Checklist (CCPC) was updated to reflect advances in crisis management and crisis planning. An extensive literature search and pilot study were used to refine existing items and create new items for the checklist. The Comprehensive Crisis Plan Checklist, 2nd Edition (CCPC-2) has 102 items separated into three sections: prevention, intervention, and postvention. The CCPC-2 can be used by crisis teams to create new crisis plans or evaluate existing ones. Users are encouraged to carefully consider the inclusion of all items and articulate why individual items are not necessarily based on their specific needs. The CCPC-2 was given to 10 pairs of raters to evaluate school-based crisis plans; average interrater reliability was 89.04%.



DISCUSSION focuses on item analysis and how to use the checklist within a school setting.

Language: en