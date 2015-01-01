Abstract

School victimization affects a relatively small proportion of students each year, but this victimization may have long-term effects on a child's life trajectory, including graduating high school and enrolling in college. Social bond theory posits that bonds - like commitment and involvement - may buffer the harmful effects of victimization. This research uses the Education Longitudinal Study of 2002 (n = 16,197) to examine the moderating role of social bonds between school victimization and these measures of educational attainment. The results of the study using moderation showed that student victimization does not affect graduating high school nor enrolling in college. The relationship between student victimization and these educational outcomes is partially moderated by involvement, but not commitment.

Language: en