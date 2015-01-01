SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Homer EM, Fisher BW, Mowen TJ. Vict. Offender 2020; 15(5): 663-683.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15564886.2020.1771494

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

School victimization affects a relatively small proportion of students each year, but this victimization may have long-term effects on a child's life trajectory, including graduating high school and enrolling in college. Social bond theory posits that bonds - like commitment and involvement - may buffer the harmful effects of victimization. This research uses the Education Longitudinal Study of 2002 (n = 16,197) to examine the moderating role of social bonds between school victimization and these measures of educational attainment. The results of the study using moderation showed that student victimization does not affect graduating high school nor enrolling in college. The relationship between student victimization and these educational outcomes is partially moderated by involvement, but not commitment.


Language: en

Keywords

college enrollment; high school graduation; School violence; social bond theory; victimization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print