|
Citation
|
Herath M, Bautz P, Parker D, Dobbins C. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2020; 72: 197-201.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32544828
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Global mortality as a result of road traffic accidents (RTA) has reduced significantly since mandatory implementation of seatbelts. Whilst seatbelt related injury, or "seatbelt syndrome," is a recognised phenomenon, unrestrained passengers have considerably worse survival outcomes. Improper positioning of seatbelts, as is discussed in the following case, can cause extensive injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Seatbelt; Emergency surgery; Road traffic accident; Upper gastrointestinal injury