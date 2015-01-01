|
Citation
|
Sim K, Kim Y, Hashizume M, Gasparrini A, Armstrong B, Sera F, Ng CFS, Honda Y, Chung Y. Environ. Int. 2020; 142: e105829.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32544727
|
Abstract
|
It has been reported that suicide is associated with ambient temperature; however, the heterogeneity in this association and its underlying factors have not been extensively investigated. Therefore, we investigated the spatial and temporal variation in the temperature-suicide association and examined climatic, demographic, and socioeconomic factors that may underlie such heterogeneity. We analyzed the daily time-series data for the suicide counts and ambient temperature, which were collected for the 47 prefectures of Japan from 1972 to 2015, using a two-stage analysis. In the first stage, the prefecture-specific temperature-suicide association was estimated by using a generalized linear model. In the second stage, the prefecture-specific associations were pooled, and key factors explaining the spatial and temporal variation were identified by using mixed effects meta-regression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Heterogeneity; Climate change; Socioeconomic status; Demographic factor; Temperature–suicide association