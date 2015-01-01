Abstract

Despite studies investigating the effect of yoga on cognitive and motor functioning in older adults, the effect on dual-task performance and motor learning and the specific mechanisms underlying the positive effect of yoga remain unclear. Thus, the aim of this study was to investigate the effects of yoga on cognition, balance under single- and dual-task conditions, and motor learning. The potential role of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in induced improvement was also explored. Participants aged 60-79 years were randomized to either a control group (n = 15) or a yoga group (n = 18) for a 10-week period. The yoga group received 90-min duration yoga classes two times per week. Changes in cognition, balance under single- and dual-task conditions, and learning fast and accurate reaching movements were assessed. Yoga practice decreased (P < 0.05) the velocity vector of the center of pressure under single- and dual-task conditions, whereas no changes in cognitive performance were observed. Although reaction and movement times during learning were decreased in both groups (P < 0.05), a faster reaction time (P < 0.05) and shorter movement time (P < 0.05) were observed in the yoga group than in the control group. Significant moderate relationships (P < 0.05) between changes in BDNF levels and functional improvements were observed. Thus, 10 weeks of yoga practice resulted in improved balance and learning in the speed-accuracy motor task that were mediated by increased BDNF levels, but had no impact on cognition in older adults.

