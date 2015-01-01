Abstract

BACKGROUND: The use of wide-awake, local-anesthetic, no-tourniquet (WALANT) surgical techniques is increasingly common, and patients commonly ask whether they may drive home following these procedures. The impact of a numb hand and bulky dressing on driving fitness is unknown, and there is no literature to guide surgeons when counseling these patients. Thus, the primary objective of the present study was to determine driving fitness following a modeled-WALANT procedure.



METHODS: Twelve right-handed individuals (6 male and 6 female) with an average age of 50 years (range, 38 to 64 years) were enrolled. An instrumented vehicle was used to obtain driving kinematic and behavioral data, thus allowing for a multidimensional assessment of driving fitness. Participants first performed a drive to establish baseline kinematic metrics. The route included both public streets and a closed course. Several driving tasks were assessed, including reverse parking, parallel parking, and perpendicular parking. The total course length was 18 miles (29 kilometers) and took 45 to 55 minutes to complete. After the first drive, 10 mL of 1% lidocaine was injected in the volar aspect of the right wrist and another 10 mL was injected into the right carpal tunnel to model the anesthetic used for a WALANT carpal tunnel release, and a bulky soft dressing was applied. The modeled-WALANT drive included an identical route and tasks, in addition to a surprise event to evaluate emergency responsiveness. Driving metrics were analyzed for noninferiority of the modeled-WALANT state to baseline driving.



RESULTS: The modeled-WALANT state showed noninferiority to baseline driving on all 11 analyzed dimensions of driving behavior compared with the control drives. In the modeled-WALANT state, participants drove more conservatively, braked harder, and steered more smoothly. All participants safely performed the 3 parking tasks and emergency response maneuver. Driving fitness in the modeled-WALANT state was noninferior to driving fitness in the preoperative drive.



CONCLUSIONS: A modeled-WALANT state has no clinically relevant negative impact on driving fitness, and thus surgeons should not discourage patients from driving home after unilateral WALANT surgical hand procedures.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Therapeutic Level II. See Instructions for Authors for a complete description of levels of evidence.

