Tay PKC, Chan A, Tan PJ, Wong CH. J. Aging Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/0898264320925972

32544023

Fall prevention strategies informed by understanding sex differences in the perception of falls may be fruitful.

OBJECTIVES: In the current research, we examined the consequence of having a recent fall episode on sex differences in fall perception based on the postulation that having a recent fall can lead to perceived susceptibility and attenuate male stereotypic perceptions toward falls.

METHODS and Results: Examining 549 older adults (337 women) living in the community, men reported higher falls efficacy, less negative perception related to the effect of a fall, and lower tendency to restrict activities to prevent falls. These sex differences were observed only among those who did not have a recent fall episode, and no significant sex differences were observed among those who fell.

DISCUSSION: The findings suggest that a recent fall episode may underlie sex differences in falls perception. The implications of sex differences in perceptions in falls for healthcare delivery and outcomes are discussed.


Language: en

gender differences; falls; fear of falling; concerns about falls

