Tomaç H, Topcu ZG, Altun N. Health Care Women Int. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07399332.2020.1776712

32543307

We aimed at investigating the effects of using stiletto style shoes with different heel heights on balance and climbing up the stairs. Assessments were conducted in three conditions (barefoot, 4 cm, 10 cm heels) on 40 women who are familiar with stiletto heels. In conclusion, when stilletto heeled shoes were worn, both balance and climbing up the stairs got worsen. Although 4 cm heel height had been considered as a normal heel height or upper limit of heel height in other shoe styles, stiletto heeled shoes with 4 cm heel height has affected every parameter negatively.


Language: en
