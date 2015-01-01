Abstract

We aimed at investigating the effects of using stiletto style shoes with different heel heights on balance and climbing up the stairs. Assessments were conducted in three conditions (barefoot, 4 cm, 10 cm heels) on 40 women who are familiar with stiletto heels. In conclusion, when stilletto heeled shoes were worn, both balance and climbing up the stairs got worsen. Although 4 cm heel height had been considered as a normal heel height or upper limit of heel height in other shoe styles, stiletto heeled shoes with 4 cm heel height has affected every parameter negatively.

Language: en