Abstract

BACKGROUND: Improving child and adolescent mental health requires states and jurisdictions to invest in school mental health efforts. In recent years, there has been notable expansion and improvement in school mental health services in the state of South Carolina related to a number of investments that are cumulatively promoting capacity building.



METHODS: This narrative overview examines the history of the school mental health movement in one southern state and details efforts by multiple key stakeholders that have coalesced to form a strong system for advancing school mental health.



RESULTS: Resting on a strong university-community partnership, five separate initiatives are described that together provide enhanced workforce training and support and expansion of school mental health services. Themes of this work are identified with a goal of supporting and advancing the development of school mental health systems in the United States.



CONCLUSION: Strong collaborations and communication efforts both within the university setting and between partners in education and community settings, along with engaged funders keen to enhance well-being of children, youth, and families statewide have set the stage for the growth and expansion of school mental health services.



KEY PRACTITIONER MESSAGE: What is known: The expansion of school mental health services is receiving significant attention given increasing episodes of school violence that have occurred over the past several years. What is new: There are many potential ways to expand school mental health services, and we describe how efforts in South Carolina have coalesced to expand and prepare a school-ready workforce. What is the direct relevance of the reported work to clinical practice in child and adolescent mental health: The reported work provides detailed steps that can be replicated elsewhere in order for universities and community-serving agencies to work together to build a sustainable workforce to better serve schools and families. The reported work describes replicable ideas for the creation of preservice internships and utilizing modular forms of treatment to help expand skills of new school mental health clinicians.

