Hayden JC, Kelly L, McNicholas F. Acta Paediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32542752
AIM: Deliberate self-poisoning or overdose is a common presentation to the paediatric emergency departments (ED) due to a lack of emergency access to child and adolescent mental health services. We overview medical and psychiatric assessment of overdoses in youth with the most commonly implicated drug, paracetamol, as a case study.
Language: en
emergency department; Overdose; deliberate self-harm (DSH); paracetamol