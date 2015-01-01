|
Citation
|
Rubaltelli E, Priolo G, Scrimin S, Moscardino U. Risk Anal. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Risk Analysis, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32542673
|
Abstract
|
To better understand how media exposure to terrorism-related images can lead to perceiving immigrants as more threatening, in the present study we manipulated participants' exposure to media coverage of terrorist attacks and investigated how this may influence people's perception of Arab immigrants. Considering the important role of regulatory abilities when facing stressful events like terrorist attacks, we measured individual differences in both trait emotional intelligence and resting heart rate variability (HRV).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
immigration; risk perception; Emotion regulation; media exposure; terrorism