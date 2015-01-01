Abstract

The gateway sign configuration has been effective at increasing motorist yielding and reducing speeds at crosswalks. A gateway configuration uses in-street signs at a crosswalk on each edge of the roadway and on each lane line. Although this intervention is effective at increasing motorist yielding at uncontrolled crosswalks, the limits of the intervention have yet to be tested. The present study examined if 1) the effects of the gateway intervention on one crosswalk would generalize to an untreated adjacent crosswalk, and 2) if the effects of an offset configuration of signs which partially treated each crosswalk could maximize the effects of that generalization. Experiment 1 showed that less yielding occurred at the untreated crosswalk than at the treated crosswalk, though yielding was higher than baseline. In Experiment 2, results showed that an offset gateway configuration could produce comparable levels of yielding at both crosswalks.

