Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine whether there is an association between dehydration and falls in adults 65 years and older.

Patients and Methods: We used University of Wisconsin Health electronic health records from October 1, 2011 to September 30, 2015 to conduct a retrospective cohort study of Midwestern patients 65 years and older and examined the association between dehydration at baseline (defined as serum urea nitrogen to creatinine ratio > 20, sodium level > 145 mg/dL, urine specific gravity > 1.030, or serum osmolality > 295 mOsm/kg) and falls within 3 years after baseline while accounting for prescriptions of loop diuretic, antidepression, anticholinergic, antipsychotic, and benzodiazepine/hypnotic medications and demographic characteristics, using logistic regression.

Results: Of 30,634 patients, 37.9% (n=11,622) were dehydrated, 11.4% (n=3483) had a fall during follow-up, and 11.7% (n=3572) died during the follow-up period. We found a positive association of dehydration with falls alone (odds ratio [OR], 1.13; P=.002). For the outcome of falls or death, dehydration was positively associated (OR, 1.13; P=.001), along with loop diuretics (OR, 1.26; P<.001) and antipsychotic medications (OR, 1.52; P<.001).

Conclusion: More than one-third of older adults in this cohort were dehydrated, with a strong association between dehydration and falls. Understanding and addressing the risks associated with dehydration, including falls, has potential for improving quality of life for patients as they age.

