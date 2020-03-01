Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the prevalence rate of bone and joint injury in China and to describe the three-dimension distribution of the disease (area, time and people).



METHODS: Based on a cross-sectional design, a retrospective study was conducted by using Chinese basic medical insurance database from January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2017 to analyze the epidemiological characteristics of bone and joint injury. The prevalence rate of bone and joint injury in each city was calculated, and then using meta-analyses to estimate the pooled prevalence of each area and the whole country. The pooled prevalence rates were compared among the different groups of populations, in terms of geographical area, time and population characteristics (age and gender).



RESULTS: A total of 28 419 264 subjects were included in this study, including 705 793 patients with bone and joint injury. From 2013 to 2017, in Chinese basic medical insurance database, the overall prevalence rate of bone and joint injury was 141.5(95%CI: 90.4－203.7) per 10 000 population, and the prevalence rates of non-specific or polyarticular disease, knee disease, and shoulder disease were 101.6 (95%CI: 63.5－148.4)per 10 000 population, 22.5(95%CI:15.1－31.4)per 10 000 population and 10.9 (95%CI: 6.4－16.4)per 10 000 population. The prevalence rates varied across the areas, the highest rate was observed in North China, with the prevalence of 310.6 (95%CI: 12.6－989.7) per 10 000 population, and the lowest rate was observed in Southwest China, with the prevalence of 59.0 (95%CI: 37.5－85.2) per 10 000 population. The prevalence rate of bone and joint injury increased over the study period, from 111.1 (95%CI: 56.0－182.5)per 10 000 population in 2013 to 175.5 (95%CI: 116.8－245.5)per 10 000 population in 2017. The prevalence of bone and joint injury in the female population was 149.1 (95%CI: 94.2－215.9) per 10 000 population, which was higher than that of men [133.6(95%CI: 86.2－190.9) per 10 000 population]. The higher prevalence of knee disease, unspecified or polyarticular disease, and bone and joint injury were observed in people aged 60 years and older, while the prevalence of shoulder disease peaked in 40－59 years old people [20.6 (95%CI: 12.5－30.5) per 10 000 population].



CONCLUSION: This study reported a relative low prevalence of bone and joint injury in China from 2013 to 2017. The prevalence increased over the study period, and the highest prevalence rate was observed in North China. The prevalence rate showed differences among different groups of populations, and higher rates were observed in females and people aged 60 years and older.

