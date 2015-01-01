|
Citation
|
Houston MN, Van Pelt KL, D'Lauro C, Brodeur RM, Campbell DE, McGinty GT, Jackson JC, Kelly TF, Peck KY, Svoboda SJ, McAllister TW, McCrea MA, Broglio SP, Cameron KL. J. Int. Neuropsychol. Soc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32539884
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: In response to advancing clinical practice guidelines regarding concussion management, service members, like athletes, complete a baseline assessment prior to participating in high-risk activities. While several studies have established test stability in athletes, no investigation to date has examined the stability of baseline assessment scores in military cadets. The objective of this study was to assess the test-retest reliability of a baseline concussion test battery in cadets at U.S. Service Academies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mild traumatic brain injury; Balance; Change score; Neurocognitive; Neuropsychological tests; Symptoms