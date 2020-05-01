Abstract

PURPOSE: We determined whether factors related to epilepsy are associated with a risk of suicide independent of depression in persons with epilepsy.

METHOD: This cross-sectional study included adults with epilepsy. Suicidality and depression were assessed with the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI). Patients were divided into two age groups (≤ 40 vs. > 40 years). Presence of suicide risk was defined as a MINI suicidality score ≥ 1. A stepwise logistic regression analysis was conducted.

RESULTS: A total of 212 participants were recruited (52.4 % men). Suicide risk and depression were noted in 31.6 % and 22.2 % of participants, respectively. An antiepileptic drug load ≥ 1 (odds ratio [OR], 4.093-4.152) was significantly associated with a risk of suicide, independent of depression (OR, 5.794), and a past or family history of psychiatric disorders (OR, 2.677). When stratified by age, pregabalin usage (OR, 13.403) in the younger group and high seizure frequency (≥ 1 per month) (OR, 5.748) in the older group were associated with a risk of suicide independent of current depression.

CONCLUSION: The risk of suicide in persons with epilepsy may be associated with epilepsy-related factors such as a high antiepileptic drug load, frequent seizures, and use of pregabalin, independent of depression. Such risk factors may vary depending on the age of the patient.

Language: en