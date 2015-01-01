Abstract

Workplace bulling is a ubiquitous phenomenon with negative consequences for the mental and physical health of targets and the output of organizations. The aim of this study was to assess the prevalence of workplace bullying among the academic and non-academic staffs of two sampled universities. Primary data were collected through a well-structured self-administered questionnaire. Data were analyzed using SPSS (Version: 24) software. The study found that some incidence of bullying are addressed in both institutions in the mode of withholding valuable information, ordered to do unpleasant tasks, overburdened by goals, excessive monitoring, try to finds faults, ignored in workplace, indication for leaving job, hostility in workstation, unwelcomed message or phone calls, being shouted, and fill threatened. The types of bullying presence are from 3% to 30% and DIU has more occurrences of bullying in comparison to HSTU. The present study revealed that some respondents are not conscious about bullying even they are not concern on such issues. They are reluctant to report the incidents happened on them or others. The study suggests that the universities and decision makers must be aware to address the modes of different bullying to resolve negative acts in workplace.

Language: en