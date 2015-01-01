SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kolk HA. J. Cult. Geogr. 2020; 37(2): 117-156.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08873631.2020.1754083

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article assesses the defining features and cultural significance of the haunted history tour as it has come to be practiced in American urban spaces. A distinctive cultural form that has risen to prominence in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and other places, haunted history taps into public fascinations with "dark" history and ghosts, but does so to engage unresolved and troubling elements of local history and memory. Practitioners engage creatively with problematic histories that otherwise might be forgotten or suppressed, attending especially to their material-folkloric traces. Drawing on participatory and analytical research in several U.S. cities, in particular St. Louis, New York, and Savannah, the article moves from a characterization of the defining modes and interpretative conventions of haunted history, which are drawn from mainstream tourism and others from more-activist public history, to an analysis of its preoccupation with haunting "remainders" of the past, which, I contend, form an unacknowledged narrative and epistemological core of an experimental memory project whose primary quarry is the domain of "negative heritage".


Language: en

Keywords

dark history; haunting; Heritage; materiality; memory; public history; thanatourism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print