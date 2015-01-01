Abstract

Single-dimension measures of marital quality can obscure distinct effects of positive and negative aspects of relationships. The present study extended evidence regarding the two-dimension relationship quality model generally, and the Quality of Relationship Inventory (QRI) Support and Conflict scales in particular, by examining associations with overall marital adjustment, represented continuously and as a discrete category of significant marital discord, and depressive symptoms, using younger, middle-aged and older couples. Using multilevel modeling (MLM), QRI Support and Conflict scales were independently associated with overall marital adjustment in the continuous and categorical analyses. As expected, QRI Conflict was more consistently associated with depressive symptoms than was QRI Support.



RESULTS were consistent across age and sex. Hence, the two-dimension model is applicable for continuous and more clinically relevant categorical representations of marital quality across adulthood, and the QRI Support and Conflict scales provide additional measures of positive and negative aspects of relationship quality.

