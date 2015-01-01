SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liang Z, Chen B, Nan Y, Jiang J, Ding L. J. Def. Model. Simul. Appl. Methodol. Technol. 2020; 17(2): 125-136.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Society for Modeling and Simulation International, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1548512919833187

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To evaluate the damage capability of circumferential multiple explosive formed projectiles (MEFPs), it is required to predict the EFP forming velocity accurately and quickly. According to the circumferential MEFP liner characteristics of uniform circumferential distribution and layered axial structure, a simplified physical model of circumferential MEFPs is put forward innovatively. The Lagrange and Euler coupling algorithm is selected to simulate the simulation model, which is verified as equivalent to the circumferential MEFPs. Based on the energy conservation principle and the simplified equivalent physical model, the calculating model of the circumferential MEFP forming velocity is derived. The correctness and accuracy of the calculation model are verified by using the numerical simulation software and the test device of the round-shaped charge model.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print