Abstract

To evaluate the damage capability of circumferential multiple explosive formed projectiles (MEFPs), it is required to predict the EFP forming velocity accurately and quickly. According to the circumferential MEFP liner characteristics of uniform circumferential distribution and layered axial structure, a simplified physical model of circumferential MEFPs is put forward innovatively. The Lagrange and Euler coupling algorithm is selected to simulate the simulation model, which is verified as equivalent to the circumferential MEFPs. Based on the energy conservation principle and the simplified equivalent physical model, the calculating model of the circumferential MEFP forming velocity is derived. The correctness and accuracy of the calculation model are verified by using the numerical simulation software and the test device of the round-shaped charge model.

Language: en