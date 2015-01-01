Abstract

In recent years, expectations for school disaster prevention education have increased. In the discussion to promote school disaster prevention education there are approaches reflecting the standard institutional "norm theory" of what to teach and a "reality theory" actually taught by the teacher in the classroom. To further organize this argument, there are four frameworks: (1) disaster prevention as a subject, (2) implementation in the "Period of Integrated Study", (3) implementation in existing subjects, and (4) implementation as a cross-curriculum. In this study, based on discussion and the results of these four frameworks, we investigated the method that the "norm theory" and "reality theory" of disaster prevention education can coexist. And, we conclude that development of disaster prevention education under the concept of cross-curriculum is necessary in future school educational field.



近年，わが国では，学校防災教育への期待が高まっている。学校防災教育の推進のための議論には，"何を教えるべきか"，という政策的な"規範論"と，教師の側の"現実論"が存在する。 そうした議論をさらに整理すると，4つのフレームワークが存在することがわかった。すなわち，1防災の教科化，2総合的な学習の時間での実施，3既存の教科での実施，4教科横断的な実施，である。本稿では，それら4つのフレームワークに対して行われている議論や，調査の結果などをもとにして，それぞれのフレームワークが，防災教育の"規範論"と"現実論"の 共存を目指す中で，どのように評価できるかを考察した。本稿では，クロスカリキュラムの概念のもとでの防災教育の展開が，今後の学校教育現場において必要であることを結論とした。

Language: ja