Okada N, Yamori K, 夏美, 克也. J. Jpn. Soc. Nat. Disaster Sci. 2019; 38(2): 241-256.
学校防災教育を規定する4つのフレームワークに関する評価-クロスカリキュラム化をめざして-
In recent years, expectations for school disaster prevention education have increased. In the discussion to promote school disaster prevention education there are approaches reflecting the standard institutional "norm theory" of what to teach and a "reality theory" actually taught by the teacher in the classroom. To further organize this argument, there are four frameworks: (1) disaster prevention as a subject, (2) implementation in the "Period of Integrated Study", (3) implementation in existing subjects, and (4) implementation as a cross-curriculum. In this study, based on discussion and the results of these four frameworks, we investigated the method that the "norm theory" and "reality theory" of disaster prevention education can coexist. And, we conclude that development of disaster prevention education under the concept of cross-curriculum is necessary in future school educational field.
Language: ja
cross-curriculum; disaster prevention education; school education; クロスカリキュラム; 学校教育; 防災教育