Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To study the burden of Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) in the Maghreb and its evolution during the period 1990 to 2017.



METHODS: We described the RTA in the Maghreb region, while analyzing database provided by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) for the period1990-2017.



RESULTS: The age-standardized incidence rate of RTA has decreased overall across the Maghreb; it went from 719.57/100000 inhabitants in 1990 to 609.49 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2017. In 2017, the highest mortality rate in the region was noted in Tunisia and it was 30.15 / 100,000 inhabitants (CI95% = 24.05-37.08). The highest and lowest standardized rates for disability adjusted life years or DALYs were observed respectively in Tunisia: 1,311.56 per 100,000 inhabitants (CI95%=1,065.28-1588.68) and in Algeria: 962.68 per 100,000 inhabitants (CI95%=789.50- 1460.12).



CONCLUSION: The burden of disease from road accidents is high in the Maghreb countries and the downward trend in the incidence of these accidents is relatively low. These results should encourage decision-makers to elaborate an integrated and multisectorial strategy to improve the situation.

Language: en