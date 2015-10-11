|
Azadmanjir Z, Mohtasham-Amiri Z, Ziabari SM, Kochakinejad L, Haidari H, Mohseni M, Sabour H, Khazaeipour Z, Sharif-Alhoseini M, Ghodsi Z, Amirjamshidi A, Akbarzadeh F, Zendehdel K, Azarhomayoun A, Naghdi K, Oreilly G, Merete E, Vaccaro AR, Benzel EC, Jazayeri SB, Rahimi-Movaghar V. Iran. J. Public Health 2020; 49(4): 736-743.
(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
32548054 PMCID
BACKGROUND: The National Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury Registry in Iran (NSCIR-IR), was implemented initially in three hospitals as a pilot phase from 11 Oct 2015 to 19 Jun 2016 and has been active in eight centers from 19 Jun 2016. Poursina Hospital, a trauma care referral center in Rasht, Guilan Province of Iran is one of the registry sites, and has been involved in registering eligible patients since 1 Jan 2016. This study aimed to identify the challenges and solutions for sustaining the NSCIR-IR in a regional center.
Language: en
Trauma; Iran; Disease registries; Spinal cord