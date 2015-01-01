|
Citation
Yang J, Yan W. Iran. J. Public Health 2020; 49(4): 693-700.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
|
32548049 PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Incidents of violence, such as school bullying, are mainly caused by excessive mental stress of students, which will also lead to all kinds of psychologically unsafe behaviors. The emotion regulation ability of students and the safety atmosphere level of campus will be considerably conducive to relieving the mental stress of students. This study aims to analyze the relationships of mental stress and regulatory emotional self-efficacy (RES) among students and campus safety atmosphere with their psychosocial safety behaviors (PSB).
Language: en
Keywords
Behavior; Mental stress; Psychology