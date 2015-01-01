Abstract

Postobstructive pulmonary edema is a life-threatening complication that occurs after the removal of severe upper airway obstruction. Development of postobstructive pulmonary edema has been described after several cases of upper airway obstruction. However, postobstructive pulmonary edema developing after non-lethal hanging has not been reported widely in the literature. Herein, we describe a fatal case of postobstructive pulmonary edema in a 10-year-old girl, which was brought to the hospital with history of attempted suicide by hanging. At presentation, the girl was breathing laboriously. The oxygen saturation was of 82% and pulmonary auscultation revealed bilateral and diffuse crepitations. The chest computed tomographic scan showed bilateral diffuse infiltrates consistent with pulmonary edema. After 3 days of hospitalization, the respiratory state of the girl worsened leading to death despite intensive care. An autopsy was conducted and confirmed the diffuse pulmonary edema. Hence, this case confirms that delayed death in near hanging may occur. Pulmonary edema which develops subsequently in such patients is an uncommon mechanism of death that physicians should consider in emergency room.

Language: en