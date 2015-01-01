SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lavender AP, Rawlings S, Warnock A, McGonigle T, Hiles-Murison B, Nesbit M, Lam V, Hackett MJ, Fitzgerald M, Takechi R. Front. Neurol. 2020; 11: e491.

(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fneur.2020.00491

32547485 PMCID

Abstract

Whilst detrimental effects of repeated sub-concussive impacts on neurophysiological and behavioral function are increasingly reported, the underlying mechanisms are largely unknown. Here, we report that repeated sub-concussion with a light weight drop (25 g) in wild-type PVG rats for 2 weeks does not induce detectable neuromotor dysfunction assessed by beamwalk and rotarod tests. However, after 12 weeks of repeated sub-concussion, the rats exhibited moderate neuromotor dysfunction. This is the first study to demonstrate development of neuromotor dysfunction following multiple long-term sub-concussive impacts in rats. The outcomes may offer significant opportunity for future studies to understand the mechanisms of sub-concussion-induced neuropsychological changes.


mild traumatic brain injury; beamwalk; neuromotor function; rotarod; sub-concussion

