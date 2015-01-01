SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mowen TJ, Boman JH, Schweitzer K. Deviant Behav. 2020; 41(6): 750-764.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01639625.2019.1595372

32546876 PMCID

Research on prison reentry shows that individuals with depression turn to substances to cope with the stress of reintegration. While social support drawn from families, peers, and institutions may help returning individuals avoid substance use, it is unclear how social support might condition the link between depression and substance use. Using longitudinal panel data from the Serious and Violent and Offender Reentry Initiative, results from mixed-models demonstrate that depression is significantly associated with increased substance use. Family support, but not peer support, is tied to lower use, and institutional support relates to decreased alcohol use but increased illicit drug use.


Language: en
