Maranesi E, Riccardi GR, Lattanzio F, Di Rosa M, Luzi R, Casoni E, Rinaldi N, Baldoni R, Di Donna V, Bevilacqua R. BMJ Open 2020; 10(6): e035508.
32546491
INTRODUCTION: Deficits in balance and walking ability are relevant risk factors for falls during ageing. Moreover, falls are a risk factor for future falls, strongly associated with adverse health outcomes, such as fear of falling or fractures, particularly, hip fracture. For this reason, the development of prevention tools and innovative rehabilitation strategies is one of the main objectives in geriatrics. Effective interventions to promote hip recovery after hip fracture are characterised by intensive and repetitive movements. One treatment approach is to increase the number of steps during the rehabilitation sessions and to improve the balance and the endurance of the patients in the use of technological devices.
public health; information technology; rehabilitation medicine