Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Deficits in balance and walking ability are relevant risk factors for falls during ageing. Moreover, falls are a risk factor for future falls, strongly associated with adverse health outcomes, such as fear of falling or fractures, particularly, hip fracture. For this reason, the development of prevention tools and innovative rehabilitation strategies is one of the main objectives in geriatrics. Effective interventions to promote hip recovery after hip fracture are characterised by intensive and repetitive movements. One treatment approach is to increase the number of steps during the rehabilitation sessions and to improve the balance and the endurance of the patients in the use of technological devices.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: This randomised controlled trial aimed to evaluate an innovative rehabilitation treatment of elderly patients with hip fractures. A total of 195 patients with hip fractures will be recruited and randomly divided into three groups: traditional rehabilitation programme, traditional rehabilitation programme plus TYMO system and traditional rehabilitation programme plus Walker View. Assessments will be performed at baseline, at the end of treatment, at 6 months, and at 1 and 2 years after the end of the treatment. Only subjects hospitalised 4 weeks prior to the beginning of the study will be taken into consideration. Twenty treatment sessions will be conducted, divided into three training sessions per week, for 7 weeks. The technological intervention group will carry out 30 min sessions of traditional therapy and 20 min of treatment with a technological device. The control group will perform traditional therapy sessions, each lasting 50 min. The primary outcomes are risk of falling, gait performance and fear of falling.



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The study was approved by the Istituto di Ricerca e Cura a Carattere Scientifica, Istituto Nazionale Ricovero e Cura Anziani Ethics Committee, with identification code number 19 014. Trial results will be submitted for publication in journals and conferences.



TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: NCT04095338.

