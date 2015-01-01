Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation is a significant public health concern worldwide. Although suicides might be preventable through the provision of adequate treatment, mental health consultation is still mostly underutilized. This study thus aimed to examine the association between social participation and utilization of mental health consultations in individuals with suicidal ideation.



METHODS: Data were collected from the nationwide Community Health Survey (conducted by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2017). A total of 17,067 individuals (men: 32.9%, women: 67.1%) who reported experiencing suicidal ideation were included in the analysis. The mean age of the study population was 60.1 (±17.8) years old. This study examined social participation; the number of social activities participated in among leisure, volunteer, social, and religion related activities. Multivariate logistic regression was then used to assess the significance of these associations.



RESULTS: Among those experienced suicidal ideation, 1860 (10.9%) reported receiving mental health consultation services (men: 8.8%, women: 11.9%). Overall, an increased social participation was significantly associated with increased odds of using forms of mental health consultation (OR = 1.65, 95% CI: 1.31-2.09).



CONCLUSIONS: In this study, significant evidence of the links between social participation and utilization of mental health consultation was discovered among at risk individuals with suicidal ideation. Suicide prevention policies and programs designed to enhance social participation could potentially encourage people at suicide risk to seek the help they need. Further research focusing on social approaches can produce useful information to plan and implement comprehensive and effective strategies.

Language: en