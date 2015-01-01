Abstract

The main aim of this cross-sectional study was to evaluate work-related injuries (WRI) and the self-reported musculoskeletal symptoms among 742 railway track maintainers. The second aim of this study was to investigate the potential factors related to the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) in track maintainers. This study also tried to do planning and implementing ergonomic intervention programs to improve track maintainer's health. Modified Nordic questionnaires were administered to assess the prevalence of MSDs. Detailed posture analysis by rapid entire body assessment (REBA) method was performed to assess the risk level of concerned postures. The injury data for 12 months were collected by conducting a survey and personal interviews with the affected railway track maintainers. To assess the prevalence of MSDs, the odds ratio and 95% confidence interval were computed along with critical χ2 values. Analysis of variance was performed to determine significant differences between the MSD present and absent among the track maintainers of the Indian railway. The result of this study showed that neglect of safety precautions is the main reason for injury, followed by slipping and falling and lack of awareness. Sprain injury is one of the main injuries, followed by cut, snakebite, abrasion, and fracture. Low educational levels of workers are also reasons for WRI. In conclusion, the prevalence and severity of MSD, particularly in the low back, knees, wrist, and shoulder and WRI were found to be very high among the track maintainers. The recommendations of this research are ergonomic interventions, such as track maintainers proper training, following the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health -recommended weight limit for manual material handling, modification in hand tools, job rotation, performing stretching exercise, and avoiding awkward and static posture are needed.

Language: en