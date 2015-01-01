Abstract

The present study examines the relationship between drinking behaviour and drinking refusal self-efficacy among university students, with a focus on the influential roles of sports type and gender. A total of 354 students from Seoul National University of Science and Technology volunteered and participated in this study. The Korean Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT-K), the Korean Drinking Refusal Self-Efficacy (DRSE) Questionnaire-Revised, and a questionnaire measuring participation in sports activities were administered to measure students' alcohol drinking behaviours, refusal self-efficacy and sport-related activities, respectively. The data were analysed using descriptive statistics, two-way ANOVAs, correlation analysis, and regression analysis. The subdomains of DRSE had significant influences on binge drinking. Specifically, low DRSE in situations involving social pressure played a key role in predicting increased binge drinking. There was also a significant relationship between sports type and drinking behaviour, but only for male students. Those who participated in individual sports binge drank less than those who participated in team sports. Finally, gender differences were also revealed in drinking behaviour. Male students were more likely to binge drink compared to their female counterparts. This study offers a foundation for practical interventions to help control problematic drinking behaviour among university students.

