Abstract

Depressive symptoms experienced late in life have considerable effects on the prevalence of comorbidity with physical and cognitive disabilities. By identifying and intervening on modifiable indicators for depression in prefrail older individuals, progression to the frailty phase can be delayed, and physical, psychosocial, and cognitive health problems of older people can be reduced and prevented. This study assessed sex differences in factors affecting depressive symptoms in older people in the prefrailty phase in Korea. Data from the 2014 National Survey of Older Koreans revealed 1706 women and 662 men in the early stages of old age. Regression analysis showed that economic status, number of medications, social support, nutritional status, and fear of falling collectively accounted for 39.0% of the variance among older men. Using the same analysis method, economic status, number of chronic diseases, number of medications, chewing discomfort, regular exercise, social support, mobility, nutritional status, and fear of falling collectively accounted for 37.5% of the variance among older women. Based on differences in characteristics with respect to the sex of older people in the prefrailty phase, public health workers in the community should consider sex differences when planning a frailty management program.

Language: en