Abstract

A ductile iron wheel used for a rail-transit vehicle was treated with a recommended heat-treatment process. The ductile iron wheel after heat treatment was composed of graphite nodules and tempered sorbite with an area fraction of 98%. A friction test of the ductile iron and carbon steel wheel materials was systematically performed under different normal loads and sliding velocities. The results indicated that the wear mechanism of the ductile iron wheel changed from adhesion to abrasion with an increase in the normal load level. Adhesion was the main wear mechanism at different sliding velocities and normal load level. The impact of the normal load on the wear mechanism was greater than that of the sliding velocity. Since the ductile iron wheel material had excellent thermal property and higher carbon content, it exhibited a lower wear rate, a smaller difference value of the friction coefficient, and plastic deformation on the worn surface than those of the carbon steel wheel material. This indicates that ductile iron wheels may have a longer wear life, greater traction, and higher stability during operation than carbon steel wheels. The iron wheels have the potential for being applied in rail-transit vehicles.

